UK’s largest inflatable play park comes to Ravenscraig on Saturday

The UK’s largest inflatable play park is coming to Motherwell on Saturday.

Wacky World will be taking over Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, with one and a half hour sessions beginning at 10am and finishing at 8.15pm.

There will be a variety of games for the whole family to enjoy, with more than 20 interactive activities – including Total Meltdown, Rock N Roller, Human Wrecking Ball, Screamer Vertical Drop Slide, The Big Ball Challenge, Football Shootout, Assault Course and Extreme Hungry Hippos .

And its not just for kids – adults can also book in for two-hour sessions to play in the interactive and inflatable arena.

Children can also enjoy Wacky Wildlife – a fun, interactive experience which enables you to see some exotic animals including snakes, lizards and giant insects to barn owls and African pygmy hedgehogs.

A professional animal handler will be on hand with any questions the little ones might have about the wildlife.

Tickets costing from £1 are available by visiting www.wackyworld.co.uk/collections/events.