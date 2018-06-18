Motherwell Times

DWP have ‘fingers in ears’

Politics
North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue

NL Council leader wants answers on fracking contract

Business
The WASPI rally takes place at Helix Park

WASPI women gathering for annual rally

Business
Still time to have your say on sheltered housing consultation

Politics

Go Live! in the Park as Euros hit Glasgow

Health

New sportswear brand is set to be a roaring success

Business

Daniel is inspired to follow biking dream

Health
The choir and band from Taylor High 's choir and band were among those who sold in solidarity with persecuted Christians around the globeACN's Scottish Youth Rally 2018, at Motherwell Concert Hall, Monday 18th June 2018.'Photo by and copyright of Paul Mc Sherry ACN.''Taylor High School Choir

Youngsters gather to stand in solidarity

Education
Brain damage caused by drinking rose. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Brain damage caused by drinking rises to new peak

Health

Midfielder Chris Cadden started for Motherwell at East End Park

21 players got game time in Motherwell's 0-0 stalemate at Dunfermline

Motherwell FC
Motherwell FC assistant manager Keith Lasley

Motherwell assistant gaffer Keith Lasley was pleased with Darlington workout

Motherwell FC
Chris Latta used a Callaway driver when sealing qualification for final (Submitted pic)

Bothwell's Chris Latta in long drive final after 401 yard blast

More Sport
Kirsty Gilmour is building up for the World Championships in China from July 30 to August 5

Bothwell's Kirsty Gilmour gearing up for badminton world championships after Indonesian Open defeat

More Sport

Andy Murray's injury absence has hurt Wimbledon tennis spectacle

More Sport

Carl McHugh: I've given up Motherwell captaincy after my performances dipped

Motherwell FC

Open prize pot to be record $10.5 million

More Sport

Kipre, Johnson, Campbell, Bowman and Scott net in 5-1 'Well friendly win at Darlington

Motherwell FC

The artwork for the new The Banter Thiefs EP TWO

Band launching new EP after chart success

Music

The M8 motorway

Scotland’s most dangerous motorways revealed

Lifestyle

Tenants share horror stories from time renting in Scotland

Lifestyle
Alice Wyllie and Katie McAllister, from National Museums Scotland, listen in to the soundtrack of Scotland at the opening of Rip It Up (Photo Neil Hanna).

Rip It Up and delve into the story of Scottish pop at National Museum of Scotland

Lifestyle

Bellshill man avoids prison for a second time

Crime
Keith Ross

Missing bail jumper traced in Ireland

Crime
Councillor Alan Beveridge

Baird backed for ‘doing the right thing’

Politics
Man’s body is pulled from the River Clyde

Crime
Hands up, who wants to visit 'Go Live' In the Park? Bonnie the seal, the official Glasgow 2018 mascot is joined by performers and families enjoying some circus fun

