Lanarkshire big band to play at vintage vehicle garage in Glasgow

A Lanarkshire big band is gearing up for its most unique gig yet... alongside 130 vintage vehicles.

The award-winning Michael Brawley Big Band will play at a fundraising event within the last remaining Corporation bus garage in Glasgow.

Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust, based in the city’s east end, is delighted to be welcoming the group to its family open day on Sunday August 4.

Graeme McQuaker, of the Trust’s organising team, said: “Our third annual family day will be the biggest yet.

“We’re thrilled that the big band will play within the garage. What a sound it will be!

“We offer an unique experience and as the Trust prepares to take outright ownership of the building, we want the community to discover more about our work and have fun while doing so.”

The open day at Bridgeton Bus Garage in Fordneuk Street, is from 11am-4pm and showcases 130 classic buses, trucks and fire engines. The band will play from 1pm. There will also be American cars on display.

There are free hourly vintage bus rides to and from Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, model bus displays and children’s activities including Lego and wee bus treasure hunts.

Free cycle checks are also available along with bike building with Common Wheel’s Dr Bike Station.

Funds raised – entry costs £5 for adults, £3 for OAPs and £12 for families - will go towards the GVVT appeal to buy the bus garage, which it currently rents, and secure the future of the facility for generations to come.

Entrance to the event is via the garage’s Broad Street door, where visitors will be met by one of the GVVT volunteers.

Gary Mitchell, of the band, visited the garage last week. He said: “It’s great to be here. I am blown away by the facility and would encourage folk to come along and see for themselves.

“The big band sound will be fantastic within the garage setting.

“We are really looking forward to entertaining the crowds and helping to raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.”

For more information see the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust website or call 0141 554 0544