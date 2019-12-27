Good news for Motherwell Foo Fighters fans

Motherwell Concert Hall has just confirmed that an internationally acclaimed tribute band will appear at the venue in the spring.

Foo Fighters GB’s stage show is billed as “the most genuine recreation of a Foo Fighters gig in the tribute world.”

And fans of the original rockers can judge for themselves when the act comes to the concert hall on Friday, March 6.

A Culture NL spokesman said: “ The band has developed an enviable reputation with years of hard work and a love of Foo Fighters’ music.

“They’re now booked throughout the UK, into Spain, Amsterdam, Germany and beyond.”

Tickets cost £12 and are available from 01698 403120.