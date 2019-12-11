Fundraising carol concert in Bellshill tonight

Bellshill Central Parish Church is holding its annual Sing A Song For Christmas event tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm.

Youngsters from Lawmuir and Mossend Primary Schools will also be involved in providing the music.

An event spokesperson said: “We look forward to hearing the children and singing with them. The church choir will sing some songs from our Christmas musical.

“We urge the whole community to come along to really get into that Christmas spirit

“Entry is free but a donation will be taken at the end for local mental health charity Chris’s House.

“There will be refreshments in the hall afterwards - remember your Christmas jumpers!”