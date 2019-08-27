Frank Skinner is coming to Motherwell

There is good news for fans of Frank Skinner - especially those who were unable to get a ticket for his sellout gig at the Edinburgh Fringe.

For Frank is bringing his acclaimed ‘Showbiz’ stand-up show back to Scotland - and Motherwell is one of the stop-off points.

We can confirm that Frank will play Motherwell Concert Hall on Thursday, November 14 - and that tickets are now on sale.

Host of TV chat show, Room 101, and an award winning Absolute Radio show, Birmingham-born Frank was also named Best Comedy Entertainment Personality in the 2001 British Comedy Awards.

The venue is billing this as “an unmissable opportunity to see comedian Frank perform brand new stand-up in an intimate space.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

For more information or to book tickets phone 01698 403120.