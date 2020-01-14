Book that Motherwell inspired will be out next week

A long-awaited autobiography which draws its name from the hometown of its late author will finally be published next Thursday (January 23)

‘Motherwell A Girlhood’ was penned by Deborah Orr, who found fame and as a journalist and commentator on national newspapers.

Former Garrion Academy pupil Deborah passed away from breast cancer in October but aged 57. She is survived by her two sons by author Will Self.

She had latterly concentrated on writing an autobiography of her working class upbringing. And her memoir has already been named as one of the best books of 2020

A review in the publication Stylist states: ‘‘complex and moving, this is an honest take on the close ties that can bind, hold us back and also set us free.” The Observer has stated that it is “sharply intelligent and utterly unsentimental, a fitting legacy left by a blazing talent.”

Deborah left the town aged 18 to attend St Andrew’s University and spent her working life in London.

‘Motherwell A Girlhood’ is published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson priced £16.99.