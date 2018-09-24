Theatre getting ready for panto season to begin

The start of panto season is less than two months away and it’ll be a whole new world at Motherwell Theatre this festive season as audiences are invited to join Aladdin on his adventures.

Starring Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith, who this year is celebrating 10 years with the venue, the pantomime runs from November 17-January 6, packed full of full of family fun with laugh out loud comedy, spectacular sets, costumes, and even some 3D action.

Join Aladdin on an adventure from rags to riches, with a flying carpet and a wish-granting genie, as he woos the princess and tries to escape an evil sorcerer.

The annual show is supported and sponsored by Motherwell Shopping Centre, with match funding from Arts & Business Scotland through the Culture & Business Fund Scotland.

Venue manager Craig Smart said: “We are delighted to have Motherwell Shopping Centre on-board as this year’s sponsor. The shopping centre is an integral part of the local area, and as the panto has become ingrained in local tradition, it was an obvious choice.

“We are also grateful to have the support of Arts & Business Scotland through the Culture & Business Fund Scotland. The support of both parties will allow us to make this year’s panto even bigger and better than previous years!”

Shopping centre manager Geraldine ElMasrour added: “We are delighted to support this year’s panto at Motherwell Theatre – it’s a firm favourite among our customers, who are already getting organised for this year’s festive period.”

Carl Watt, head of programmes at Arts & Business Scotland, said: “Panto is a wonderful festive tradition and this production of Aladdin will bring friends, families and communities together from in and around Motherwell this Christmas.

“We are pleased to be supporting Motherwell Shopping Centre’s sponsorship of this year’s Motherwell Theatre panto through our Culture & Business Fund Scotland. Hopefully other businesses in North Lanarkshire will see some of the many benefits that can be achieved from partnering with local cultural organisations and creating new experiences for everyone to enjoy.”

The pantomime is produced and directed by Spillers Pantomimes.

Production director Bev Berridge said: “Spillers are returning for our 13th year to produce the pantomime at Motherwell Theatre. Every year is different, and this year is no exception.

“We have a magical flying carpet, which is rather spectacular and have also introduced a fantastic 3D element so the audience can feel like part of the production.

“Tickets sold out very quickly last year, and with an even bigger and better panto planned for this year, we’re expecting the same again! So get your ticket quickly to guarantee you’re part of the action!”

Tickets start from £14, with discounts for schools and group bookings, call 01698 403120 or visit www.culturenl.co.uk, where you will also find a list of performance times.