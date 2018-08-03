Laughter is the best medicine

Laugh off your cares with Scottish comedian Des McLean, as he joins funny friends Viv Gee, John Scott, and Patrick Rolink tomorrow (Saturday) at Motherwell Theatre for the Therapy Room comedy night.

An award winning comedian and actor, Des McLean starred as Tommy Sheridan, the lead role in Ian Pattison’s critically acclaimed play ‘I-Tommy’.

McLean’s own stand-up shows, including his acclaimed A to Z of Scotland, have headlined in Scotland, New Zealand, Canada and Las Vegas.

Not to be beaten, Viv Gee received The Scottish Comedy Award for Outstanding Contribution to Comedy, in 2014, just one of the achievements that have distinguished her 20+-year career.

Viv has also appeared in River City, Lorraine Kelly’s Make Me Happier, Stake Out, Comedy Café and has hosted T in the Park.

Joining them in The Therapy Room, is the 2010 Take the Mic winner, John Scott.

Recently chosen from over 200 applicants for the BBC’s Jesting About project, John has also worked on Radio Scotland’s Fred Macaulay show, BBC Radio Newcastle and The Hour.

Compering the night, is Lanarkshire’s own Patrick Rolink, who has become a favourite of both UK and international comedy scenes, having performed sell-out tours of Canada, as well as gigs in Carnegie Hall on Broadway and the Riviera Casino in Las Vegas.

Patrick said: “People of Lanarkshire, join us for a cracking night of comedy for only a tenner!”

The show starts at 8pm and tickets costing £10 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.