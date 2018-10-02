HODC getting ready for curtain to raise

BAFTA winning television and theatre writer William Ivory met with members of Hamilton Operatic & Dramatic Club and was keen to learn about their upcoming production.

HODC will perform the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie from October 9-13 at Motherwell Concert Hall.

Thoroughly Modern Millie tells the story of a small-town girl, Millie Dillmount, who comes to New York City to marry for money instead of love – a thoroughly modern aim in 1922, when women were just entering the workforce.

Millie soon begins to take delight in the flapper lifestyle, but problems arise when she checks into a hotel owned by the leader of a white slavery ring in China.

William, who wrote the likes of Common As Muck and Made in Dagenham sent the club a good luck message ahead of the curtain raising.

He said: “Thoroughly Modern Millie” is one of my favourite musicals. I’ve seen it on stage numerous times and the film is up there with Singing in the Rain, as one of the all-time greats, so I’m thrilled to hear that HODC are taking it on as their next venture.

“I’ve looked into the history of the company and its long tradition of producing ambitious and exciting work in some detail – and clearly no institution hangs around for as long as it has without doing something right!

“The terrific critical response to its work as well as the loyal support of such a considerable audience is further proof as to the excellence of the club.

“Sadly, I shall be in America when the show opens but I will be keeping everything crossed that this production, like the ones that have preceded it, is stellar in content and enjoyed by a big following.

“Hopefully, sometime in the future, I’ll be able to get up to Scotland and have a proper look at the work first hand.”

Each performance starts at 7.30pm, tickets are available by visiting www.hodc.co.uk, calling the box office on 01698 403120 or from any club member.