A familiar face returns ‘home’ for the panto

Storm-Skyler McClure says it feels like coming home as she returns to the pantomime at Motherwell Theatre for the first time in six years.

With Spillers producing Aladdin this year there was only one person for them to call upon to play Princess Jasmine.

Having first appeared as Aladdin’s love interest in Motherwell in 2012, Storm has gone onto play the princess every year since in a variety of pantos and touring productions.

She said: “This is my sixth time doing Princess Jasmine, but every production is different and it’s nice to be able to change it up each time.

“It is very much for the production to dictate what sort of Princess Jasmine they want, in some of them she’s been much feistier or been in a double act with Widow Twankee because there has been no Wishee Washee.

“Although I have played the character here in the past everything feels very new so it is up to you to find something in rehearsals that best serves the story.”

After a six year absence being at Motherwell Theatre may feel new again to Storm, but she has found herself surrounded by familiar faces.

She said: “I’ve worked with Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith, Alan Mirren and the two Jamies, Bannerman and Lemetti, here before, I was in a film with Alex Robertson who plays the dame and I’ve met the dance captain Carolyn Sharp previously.

“It was nice returning to see some familiar faces, but the whole cast and crew are a lovely bunch, and everyone is so supportive.”

Storm is the daughter of Scottish cabaret legend Christian, and heading north of the border means a family Christmas.

She said: “I worked with Spillers last year in Bognor Regis so when they said Aladdin was coming back to Motherwell this year it was ideal as living in London it meant I could come back and spend Christmas with my family.

“My dad sings at the Alona Hotel in Strathclyde Park most years so when he is performing we get to go and have a nice meal and then just go back home to play board games.”

Storm has no plans to hang up her tiara just yet, but in the future would love to be hears more boos than cheers from the audience.

She said: “I’m quite happy to play Jasmine for as long as I can, it’s always a compliment to know I can still play her.

“However, I think once I get older it would be great to play a baddie and explore other characters.”

With tens of thousands of tickets already sold, by popular demand Aladdin’s run at Motherwell Theatre has been extended until Sunday, January 13.

Crowd favourite Sheepie is back for a tenth year at Motherwell playing Wishaw Washee and as well as all the traditional panto ingredients, this year’s panto will also include 3D action!

Tickets starting from £14 can be booked by calling 01698 403120 or visiting culturenl.co.uk/aladdin.

The pantomime is supported and sponsored by Motherwell Shopping Centre, with match funding from Arts & Business Scotland through the Culture & Business Fund Scotland.