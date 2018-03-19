The South carry on regardless with hits of the Beautiful South

When great British pop institution The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments just yet …

And so The South were formed – with the band currently on tour and due to play Glasgow’s O2 ABC 2 on Friday, March 30.

The South feature former members of The Beautiful South, including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

They were instrumental in setting up The South, along with former Beautiful South members Damon Butcher, Tony Robinson and singer Dave Hemingway.

Tony and Damon have since moved on to pastures new. And since Dave left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has now moved across to vocal duties.

The current line-up also includes Phil Barton (guitars), Steve Nutter (bass), Dave Anderson drums), Karl Brown (percussion), Gareth John (trumpet), Su Robinson (saxophone) and Andy Price (keyboards).

And with the new reshuffle now complete, The South are a full team again and raring to go!

They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and excitement with the nine-piece live band.

Expect to hear all the Beautiful South classic hits, including A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes, Good as Gold, Song for Whoever, I’ll Sail This Ship Alone and Don’t Marry Her.

These songs, and many more, all performed live again, spanning a 20 year career starting back in 1989.

So Come On! Let’s Carry On ... Regardless!

For ticket information for The South’s gig at the O2 ABC 2 in Glasgow, see the website www.academymusicgroup.com/o2abcglasgow.