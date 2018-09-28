Showcase of independent beer makers

Pub-goers will be able to enjoy a selection of beers from independent British craft brewers during a 12-day festival at a Motherwell pub.

The festival takes place at The Brandon Works in Merry Street from Wednesday, October 10, to Sunday, October 21, inclusive.

The brewers, who come from as far afield as Cornwall, are all members of SIBA – the organisation that promotes small independent brewers and their beers.

Some beers on offer have been brewed exclusively for the festival and they’ll be joined by award-winners as well as a selection of UK ciders.

All beers and ciders are priced at £1.99 a pint.

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

Pub manager Suzy White said: “The festival is the perfect opportunity to showcase the wonderful range of beers from independent British craft brewers.

“It will give people the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of the beers that they brew, many of which have not been served in the pub before.

“It promises to be great fun and I am certain that my customers will enjoy themselves.”

Tasting notes of all of the beers and ciders will be available in the pub.