Rapper AJ Tracey earns acclaim for debut album ahead of Glasgow gig

Multi award-winning rapper AJ Tracey released his highly anticipated self-titled debut album – and is playing Glasgow’s 02 Academy this Friday, March 15.

The 15-track critically acclaimed project sees AJ mostly flying solo, with the exception of three carefully chosen features from the legendary Giggs, US rapper J Critch and UK chart-topper Not3s.

Working with a plethora of producers on his debut album – Nyge, Steel Banglez, Maaly Raw, 1mind and more – AJ’s fierce word-play flits effortlessly across multiple genres from Grime and Garage, to his take on Country music.

Recorded between London and LA over 2018, the album promises to build on AJ’s ever-expanding repertoire of styles and sounds.

2019 kicked off with AJ’s new single ‘Psych Out!’, with AJ again demonstrating the versatility that has seen him become one of the UK’s most intriguing and exciting artists.

Setting pace for the album proper, the single garnered over four million streams, was added to the BBC Radio 1 playlist and charted in the UK Top 30.

Tickets have sold fast for AJ’s current spring tour, with his gig at Glasgow’s 02 Academy much anticipated by his fans in Scotland.