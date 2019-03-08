Naturally 7 – ‘the best a-cappella-group in the world’ – are playing Glasgow

Acclaimed New York-based A-cappella group Naturally 7 have announced a major 20-date tour across the UK and Ireland.

And their tour will take them to The Garage, Glasgow, on Tuesday, March 12.

Famed for their unique ‘vocal play’ technique, which uses voices to mimic instruments and instrumental lines with stunning accuracy, the group’s videos have garnered millions of views thanks to their covers of well known songs such as Phil Collin’s ‘Feel It (In the Air Tonight)’, Coldplay’s epic ‘Fix You’ and Adele’s ‘Hello”.

Alongside releasing seven studio albums over the course of an illustrious 20-year career, the group have embarked on three world tours with Michael Bublé, performed with the likes of The Jacksons, Coldplay and Mick Hucknall and have played at major jazz festivals around the globe including the Montreux Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz Festival and the Nice Jazz Festival.

Naturally 7 also appeared on Quincy Jones’ latest studio album ‘Q: Soul Bossa Nostra’ in a duet with American rapper Ludacris.

Quincy Jones, the legendary 27-time Grammy winning musician, producer, arranger and composer has claimed that Naturally 7 are “the best a-capella-group in the world”.

