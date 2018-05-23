Uddingston singer nominated for ‘Best Vocalist’ at Scottish Jazz Awards

An Uddingston singer is hoping to land a top award in a prestigious jazz competition.

Georgia Cecile (29) has made the shortlist for ‘Best Vocalist’ award at the Scottish Jazz Awards.

The music graduate works with some of Scotland’s finest jazz musicians and composers and also lectures on vocal training.

Georgia regularly performs live and has featured on BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Jazz Nights at The Quay’ series.

She said: “This is my second year to be nominated for the ‘Best Vocalist’ award at the Scottish Jazz Awards.

“I’m honoured and grateful to be on the shortlist again amongst some excellent talent.

“The finalists are selected by an industry panel of musicians, promoters, journalists and broadcasters, and I am very honoured to be recognised by the industry as someone who has become accomplished in their craft.”

Georgia is looking forward to having her debut single released in the summer which she’ll launch at BAaD (Barras Art and Design) on Friday, June 22, as part of the Glasgow Jazz Festival.

She said: “Over the last decade I’ve been performing, recording and finding my voice as a songwriter.

“I’ve been performing my original material across many jazz venues and festivals.

“With my debut single ‘Come Summertime’ due out and a busy UK summer tour lined up it’s a very exciting time.

“I’m launching my debut single at a special concert as part of Glasgow Jazz Festival, with full band line up.”

The winner for the ‘Best Vocalist’ is decided by a public vote which closes at tomorrow (Thursday) at 5pm - to vote for Georgia click here

Her concert at BAaD starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £9 are available here