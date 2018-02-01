Motherwell music festival is returning

Following a successful initiation in 2017 Motherwell Makes Music will return for a second year in March.

The multi-venue festival aims to promote the best local musicians as well as some of Scotland’s hottest emerging talent.

Just like last year budding musicians and veterans of the scene will take to various venues across Motherwell from March 16-18.

Organiser Derek Watson promised if the initial year was a success he would aim for the event to be an annual event and he is staying true to his word.

He said: “Last year was a fantastic success so it would be a real shame, not only for the musicians but for the local community, if the event wasn’t to return in 2018.

“I believe we really got it right with the line-up in 2017 and the local people turned out in support.

“We’ve got a few bands that went down a treat returning and added some really exciting acts to the bill.

“All going to plan, this year could be even better than last!”

A full split of which bands will be playing when and where will be released later this month, to apply to play e-mail motherwellmakesmusic@outlook.com with a brief description of the artist and a link to music before February 12.

Early bird tickets are now on sale at the discounted rate of £10 for the full weekend and can be purchased by www.motherwellmakesmusic.bigcartel.com|online|MMM}