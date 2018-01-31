Marvin is hyped to be appearing at superclub

Pop star turned DJ, producer and radio presenter Marvin Humes will be appearing at the Hype Superclub in Motherwell on Saturday.

Marvin is perhaps best known for his time as a member of the multimillion selling group JLS or as the voice of the official UK Top 40 every Sunday.

However, he also has a passion for dance music developing the LuvBug project which started life as an electronic dance trio, with two top 20 singles, and has grown into an events series and label.

Marvin said: “I love all genres of music, but I’ve really been into dance music since I was teenager so when the band was finishing I wanted to try something different within the industry.

“I started DJing a few years ago and have had the opportunity to play at clubs all over the country as well as spend my summers in the likes of Ibiza, Marbella and Magaluf.

“I love all aspects of the creative process and it is exciting to start something from scratch and then to hear the reaction when you play it in a club.”

With some Scots blood running through his veins Marvin is pleased any time he can cross north of the border.

He said: “I’d say on average I probably make one club appearance a week and I always like coming to Scotland.

“My Nan was from Dundee so I know the country well and look forward to what I’m sure it will be a great night in Motherwell.”

Marvin can be heard on Capital Radio six days a week, including the chart show, and now experiences a role reversal with today’s pop stars.

He said: “I really wanted to have a go at radio and I was lucky enough that Capital gave me the opportunity. It’s amazing to think that’s five years I’m been doing it now and especially to be asked to do a show as iconic as the Top 40. I remember in JLS we used to await the call from the DJ on a Sunday and now I’m the one who’s doing it.”

Over the five years Marvin has welcomed many of his favourite stars into the studio, but still has a couple on his wish list.

He said: “I’ve have so many great people on the show, for me personally I think the most exciting was Diplo from Major Lazer, but I hold out hope that I’ll have on Eminem or Beyonce and Jay-Z on one day.”