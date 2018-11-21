Abbamania still lives as Voulez Vous return to Lanarkshire

Its time to dust off your platform boots and brush down your denims because on Friday Motherwell Concert Hall will be all things ABBA.

Voulez Vous will be bringing their fab and groovy show to the theatre to get everyone on their feet and dancing to the classic tracks from the supergroup.

Featuring award winning vocalists who have been wowing audiences for the last 20 years all around the world.

Gary Birtles, who performs as Bjorn and first joined the band 10 years ago, said: “I love this music, it’s so uplifting, all the songs are so catchy and are guaranteed to get your feet tapping.

“It’s amazing to watch the faces of the audience when the show starts, straight away they want to be up out of their seats and dancing all night.”

Gary has been likened to Bjorn all his life with people telling him how much he looks like the Swedish superstar. He said: ‘Every time I did a solo show people would come up to me and say I look just like Bjorn, so when the opportunity came to make a living out of it I jumped at it, plus I absolutely love the music, I can remember exactly where I was when they appeared in Brighton to win the Eurovision.

“The highlight so far for me has been playing a festival with 6000 people just partying and dancing to the music, also we were appearing with Slade who were my heroes.

“We are really looking forward to returning to Scotland as well, last year we played a near sell-out show in Airdrie and the crowd were incredible, on their feet from the start and we have a great selfie with them all behind us at the end of the show.”

Voulez Vous were one of the first ABBA tributes to start the craze back in 1991 and the band have travelled all around the world entertaining ABBA fans.

This included a welcome home show for returning troops as they finished their tour of Afghanistan.

Gary said: “That was an amazing night, it was their first night back after a six- month tour for the troops and they let their hair down,

“I have never seen the dance floor so full. It just goes to show the power of ABBA’s music that a band from the 70s can have a room full of young soldiers jumping up and down, we will never forget that night.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £17 (£15 concessions) are available by calling the box office on 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.