Danish gymnasts will thrill at Ravenscraig

The National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team will be at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility next with stunning thrills and spills

Join them at on Friday, March 8, and Monday, March 11, for some unforgettable displays of gymnastics brilliance.

The performance team are currently on a world tour that will see them visit several countries across the globe and North Lanarkshire Leisure are delighted to welcome them to North Lanarkshire.

Both performances start at 7pm and last for 90 minutes.

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Leisure said: “Each show is a truly a unique experience combining a variety of modern rhythmic gymnastics, dance, artistic vaulting, tumbling, trampoline and high-energy acrobatics

“It is a dazzling and breath-taking display at the highest level.

“We can’t wait to welcome this incredible performance team to showcase their amazing talent at Ravenscraig and inspire a new generation of gymnasts to take up the sport.”

Tickets costing £7 (under-16s £5, family £20) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.