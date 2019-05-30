Come on over to Motherwell as The Drifters return to town

The Drifters are back on the road in the UK performing their classic hits from the last six decades, and they’re returning to Motherwell Concert Hall on Friday, June 14, with their new show.

The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock & Roll of fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Their latest show features all the classic hits such as ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’, ‘You’re ‘More Than A Number’, ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Up On The Roof’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin In The Back Row’, ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’, ‘Down On The Beach’, ‘Hello Happiness’ and many, many more.

The Drifters were created in 1953 by George Treadwell and Clyde McPhatter. George managed the group and laid the foundation of what would make the Drifters one of the greatest groups of all time, while Clyde was the lead singer of the group.

After George’s untimely death in 1967, it was down to his widow Faye to continue with the group and to determine the direction they would take.

Faye took the Drifters on to great achievements that saw the group grow and become a household name.

Faye passed away in May 2011 and then it was down to their daughter, Tina Treadwell, to continue the legacy of The Drifters.

Tina has been in the entertainment industry all her life. She has worked for Disney Channel, and she oversaw careers of the new generation of stars coming through such as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Tina also produced Michael Jackson’s birthday party in Los Angeles in 2003 and today spearheads the TEG (Treadwell Entertainment Group) that deals with artists both in music and acting.

Tina is most excited that The Drifters have continued to be loved and adored by fans worldwide and that the vision her father had for the group, along with the determination of her mother, has seen the group survive and continue strong 65 years on.

The Drifters are at Motherwell Concert Hall on Friday, June 14, at 7.30pm. For tickets, go to NL Culture or call the box office on 01698 403120.