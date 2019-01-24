California’s This Wild Life play King Tut’s in Glasgow

Californian acoustic duo This Wild Life are touring the UK and European with William Ryan Key (formerly of Yellowcard) – and will be playing King Tut’s in Glasgow on Thursday, January 31.

The duo last visited these shores over two years, and a first chance to hear cuts from their recently released third album ‘Petaluma’.

This Wild Life spent last summer performing on the main stage of the full final run of the iconic Vans Warped Tour in the USA, bringing their giant sunflowers and sunshine-drenched acoustic stylings to the masses.

With ‘Petaluma’, Kevin Jordan and Anthony Del Grosso made the mutual decision to make a record that felt brighter and more up-tempo than their second album ‘Low Tides’.

Kevin said: “This album is the first record we made with a clear vision before the first song was ever written.

“Something with the dynamics and emotion we’ve always strived for, but within the bounds of a bright, warm, and organic sonic energy flowing through it.”

Everything on the record is created with an instrument that can be played live and the pair’s approach this time around resulted in some of their most honest and explorative songwriting to date.

