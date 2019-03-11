Big Country promise a big night of hits at Hamilton Town House

One of Scotland’s most successful bands Big Country will be playing The Town House in Hamilton on Saturday, March 30.

They’ll be performing classic hits and live favourites from a music career spanning four decades, including ‘Harvest Home’, ‘Fields of Fire’, ‘In A Big Country’, ‘Chance’, ‘Wonderland’, ‘Look Away’ and ‘The Teacher’.

Steeped in a stunning catalogue of proud and stirring hit songs, along with massive albums such ‘The Seer’, ‘Steeltown’, ‘Peace In Our Time’ and the triple Grammy –nominated ‘The Crossing’, Big Country continue to look beyond the next horizon.

The current line up is Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals), Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals) and Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals), augmented on stage by singer/guitarist Simon Hough and bassist Scott Whitley.

Big Country was formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members, the late Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, both from Dunfermline.

The band made the breakthrough with the release of the singles ‘Fields Of Fire’, ‘Chance’ and signature song ‘In A Big Country’, which went on to become massive worldwide hits.

For more information and ticket details, go to Big Country’s website