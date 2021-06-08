Scottish club rugby to return in September

Dalziel Rugby Club in action

Clubs, including local sides Dalziel and Uddingston, can now prepare for resuming competitive play within the next three months.

The resumption of competitive rugby was confirmed after 63% of the 252 clubs voted for it rather than an alternative option of a regional league structure with no promotion or relegation.

New regulations mean that, providing at least 65% of all league fixtures have been fulfilled, promotion and relegation within the leagues will be applied.

If the total number of all completed league fixtures is less than 65%, the season will be concluded and there will be no promotion or relegation.

Scottish Rugby’s Director of Rugby Development, Sheila Begbie, said: “We are extremely grateful to the clubs who responded to our survey as it has been fundamental in informing the decision-making process.

“We anticipate that a number of clubs will wish to review their position and may request to step down into a lower league following changes to their squads or player numbers.

"As a result, we anticipate publishing fixtures week beginning June 21.”