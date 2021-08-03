Uddingston Cricket Club still in contention to defend Premier Division crown after six straight wins

Bryan Clarke accepts the Premier Division trophy in 2019, the last year the league was contested (Pic by David Potter)

Since losing their opening two league games, Uddingston have won six in a row to climb to fourth place ahead of a crucial match at leaders Clydesdale this Saturday.

Uddingston captain Bryan Clarke said: “For the first two league games of the season we were probably a little bit cold and since then we’ve just gradually improved and we’ve got ourselves into a really good position.