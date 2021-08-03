Uddingston Cricket Club still in contention to defend Premier Division crown after six straight wins
A remarkable resurgence by Uddingston Cricket Club has kept alive their dream of defending the Western District Cricket Union Premier Division.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 2:18 pm
Since losing their opening two league games, Uddingston have won six in a row to climb to fourth place ahead of a crucial match at leaders Clydesdale this Saturday.
Uddingston captain Bryan Clarke said: “For the first two league games of the season we were probably a little bit cold and since then we’ve just gradually improved and we’ve got ourselves into a really good position.
"I think we’ve given ourselves a real opportunity. In the next four weeks we play three of the teams that are around us. We’re feeling good about things and not feeling any pressure.”