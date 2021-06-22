Uddingston Cricket Club record first league win of 2021 season

Bryan Clarke holds aloft league trophy in 2019 (Pic by David Potter)

After scoring 174 all out in 45.1 overs, 2019 champions Uddingston bowled out visitors Langside for just 105 in 34.5 overs to seal a 69-run victory.

Uddy skipper Bryan Clarke told the Times and Speaker: “It worked out quite comfortably. I wouldn’t say we got it quite right batting but it was a much improved performance.

"I think we just played a wee bit more as a team and a couple of good partnerships saw us through, with guys taking a wee bit more responsibility.

"There weren’t any huge contributions from anybody. Ross Lyons got 37 and Ziggy Ahmad got 29, but it was more about guys just applying themelves a bit better and supporting each other with the bat.

"And our bowlers were excellent. Neil Alexander was really tight and hostile at the start, he was one for 17 off 10 overs, Amar Gul four for 15, Ross Lyons three for 34 but it was really young Thomas Willmott who made the difference.

"He’s only 17 but two wickets for 14, getting one of their openers and their captain out.

"Young Thomas is really starting to make his mark and step up to the plate for us.

"It’s always good to get the first win. It was a more difficult start to the season than we’d anticipated.”