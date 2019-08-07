Uddingston Cricket Club bounce back to win after toiling to 102 runs

Despite being bowled out for just 102 runs in 37.1 overs, leaders Uddingston Cricket Club recovered to win their latest league match.

The Lanarkshire side then proceeded to dismiss Saturday’s hosts Greenock for just 84 runs in 30.5 overs, making it 10 wins out of 11 for them in the 2019 Western District Cricket Union Premier Division.

“I think we played our Get Out Of Jail Free card,” Uddingston skipper Clarke Bryan told the Times and Speaker.

“It wasn’t a great pitch although we should have been looking to score 150 or 175.

“But we really, really struggled. We thought 102 runs would never be enough.

“Greenock’s professional Saurabh Bandekar had scored 600 runs on his own this year so I thought we were going to lose.

“Although Greenock are near the bottom of the league, they had beaten West of Scotland at their place and Saurabh scored 100.

“Fortunately we had Gavin Main back from injury.

“He is a county pro with Durham but an Uddingston boy.

“He is in the Scotland squad for a match in a couple of weeks’ time so needs to be playing games.

“It was Gavin who got the crucial wicket of Saurabh.

“He bowled a cracker which swung away, nipped back and clipped the top of the stumps. After that we rocked them.”

Uddingston’s phenomenal 94.19 per cent winning record means they have a great chance of winning the title with three games remaining.

Bryan added: “This Saturday we play West of Scotland (in third place having won eight of 10 league games this year) away then the next week we play Prestwick (in second place having won eight out of nine league games this season) at home.

“If we win those two games then we’ll have won the league with a game to spare.

“I think there will be a couple of twists yet.

“I don’t think it will be plain sailing.”

Uddingston’s final league game is at Clydesdale on August 24.