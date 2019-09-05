Uddingston 8-43 Oban Lorne: Defeat for Villagers in league opener

Uddingston Rugby Club found the going tough on Saturday when Oban Lorne won 43-8 at Castle Policies in their opening Tennent’s West Division 2 league fixture, writes Dougie Belmore.

The opening score came from a simple lineout move by Oban, using the blindside to good effect from 5m out.

The Villagers hit back with a well struck penalty from Juan Jordan, reducing the deficit to 7-3 in favour of the men from Oban.

With the first half coming to a close, it was Oban who again crossed the whitewash for a converted try, giving them a half time lead of 14-3.

The Villagers, missing a number of 1st XV regulars who were in Georgia to support the international team, failed to match the visitors for pace, power, and organisation in the second half.

By full-time, the visitors had added a further 29 points to their tally, securing the try bonus point for their efforts.

For the Villagers, it was left to veteran number eight, Stuart Beresford, to claim the consolation try, rounding off a spell of good dynamic rugby to dive across in the corner.

Uddingston travel to Coatbridge to face Waysiders Drumpellier in the league this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The 2nds are at Annan.