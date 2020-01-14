Strathaven 57-7 Uddingston: Villagers defeated at league leaders

It was top v bottom on Saturday when Uddingston Rugby Club made the short trip across South Lanarkshire to face league leaders Strathaven in their first Tennent’s West Division 2 fixture of 2020.

With Strathaven going into the match clear at the top of the table the Villagers knew that they would have their work cut out, and so it proved, with the home side recording a comfortable 57-7 victory, extending their lead at the top of the Tennent’s West Division 2 table to 12 points in the process.

Despite a lot of effort across the park the Villagers always looked second best, and never really put their hosts under sufficient pressure to make the end result anything other than predictable.

For the Villagers, it was down to Gavin Kidd to record their only points of the match.

A first half try, which he converted himself, was all that they could muster.

The result see the Villagers remain stuck at the foot of the table, and while they are only three points behind Helensburgh they have played two games more than ‘Burgh.

The Villagers are also 17 points behind third bottom Waysiders/Drumpellier – and guaranteed safety – having played one more match so the chances of avoiding automatic relegation are slipping away fast.

Uddingston RFC fixtures secretary Dougie Belmore told the Times and Speaker: “Mathematically they can still save themselves but realistically they would need to win everything from here on in and rely on the teams – not just one above us – but two above us, losing.

“Even to catch Helensburgh is going to be tight. Albeit we still have a game to play against them at Uddingston and they are the only team we’ve beaten this year.

“So second bottom is maybe a realistic target if they keep losing and we keep losing but we beat them in the head to head. The chances of pulling it back are very slim and it is just about trying to get thinsg regrouped, get onto a stable platform and build for next year.

“Unfortunately it’s been attitude that’s been the problem this season and nobody’s quite sure why.

“The players tell you there’s not been a problem with the attitude but that’s what’s been missing on the park and what’s missing in training. They’re not turning up and putting in the effort at times.

“Not if we slip down to division three, but – being realistic – when we slip down to division three, it’s about being in a shape that you then bounce straight back up again.”

This Saturday, January 18, it’s league action again with Paisley the visitors to Castle Policies. Kick-off is at 2pm.

* Local rivals Dalziel Rugby Club, whose scheduled Tennent’s West Division 2 game at Paisley on Saturday was postponed, visit Wigtownshire in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.