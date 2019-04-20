Hamilton Accies 1-1 Motherwell: Late equaliser denies Steelmen victory

Despite bossing the first half and leading thanks to David Turnbull's 10th goal of the season, Motherwell were held to a 1-1 draw against Hamilton Accies at a sun kissed Hope CDB Stadium on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

An 83rd minute equaliser by substitute Marios Ogkmpoe earned Accies a late point, meaning the eighth placed Steelmen slip three points behind seventh placed St Johnstone in the battle to finish top of the bottom six.

The first chance of the match fell to Motherwell early on when Gboly Ariyibi played through young striker James Scott, whose powerful shot was well blocked by home keeper Gary Woods.

Accies replied with a low snap shot by David McMillan which was comfortably blocked by away custodian Mark Gillespie.

And, after dispossessing Alex Gorrin, McMillan had another effort when his shot from outside the box was again parried by Gillespie.

Motherwell were so close to hitting the front on 26 minutes when defender Tom Aldred powered a header against the Accies bar after Turnbull's corner from the left.

The Steelmen went ahead on 29 minutes when Liam Grimshaw's brilliant long cross to the back post found Turnbull who shot home clinically.

The remainder of the first half was largely played at training session pace, as Motherwell continued to exert their superiority.

Accies started the second half better and Dougie Imrie's run and cross from the left set up Darian Mackinnon in the centre but his effort was off target.

Aaron McGowan then surged forward for the revitalised hosts and he sent a low left foot effort wide from 18 yards.

Turnbull's short corner to Grimshaw saw the midfielder unleash a powerful shot which was deflected over the top.

The more open nature of the second half continued for Accies with McMann's cross from the left mishit wide by McGowan's left foot.

McGowan then surged forward for the hosts and sent a low left foot effort wide from 18 yards.

A crunching late tackle by Accies' Mackinnon saw him booked for a foul on Alex Gorrin in midfield.

And another industrious challenge by McGowan on Turnbull also saw him yellow carded.

Accies levelled on 83 minutes when Grimshaw's mistake was pounced on by Ogkmpoe, who took the ball around the keeper and scored.

Gillespie then pulled off an incredible point blank save from Oakley, but referee Don Robertson adjudged the striker to be offside.

And that was it for a Lanarkshire derby which proved to be an accurate description of the phrase 'Game of Two Halves', as Accies surged back after being very much second best in the opening period.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Dunne, Ariyibi (Hastie 76), Tait, Aldred, Grimshaw, Gorrin, Campbell, Frear (Cadden 61), Turnbull, Scott (Sammon 74).

Referee: Don Robertson

Crowd: 2746