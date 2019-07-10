Hafeez’s 48 runs prove crucial in Uddingston victory

A crucial top score of 48 by opening batsman Anwar Hafeez contributed hugely to league leaders Uddingston Cricket Club’s latest victory, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The North Lanarkshire side managed a total of just 111 in Saturday’s home game against defending league champions Ferguslie.

But Uddy – who were all out after 40 overs – ultimately prevailed by 23 runs after bowling out their opponents for just 88 after 32.4 overs.

Uddingston stalwart Bryan Clarke, who didn’t play in the match but arrived at Bothwell Castle Policies in time to watch his team bat, told the Times and Speaker: “It was a memorable comeback in the second half.

“I feared the worst when I heard we had only scored 111.

“Without Anwar’s 48 we would have been nowhere.

“And then the bowlers really got us out of jail.

“Ross Lyons – skipper for the day – got three wickets with his left hand spin, with Neil Alexander and Aamir Gul taking four and three wickets respectively.

“And young Sam Allan – who replaced me as wicket keeper – did a great job by taking four catches and a stumping.

“The boys stuck to it and took out Ferguslie for 88.

“Under the circumstances, that was a great effort.

“But if we want to win the league, we are not going to get away with how we played overall if we want to win the league this season.”

Uddingston’s seventh win from eight Western District Cricket Union Premier Division games gives them a 92 per cent win ratio, 2.26 per cent better than second placed Prestwick who have won six out of seven.

The third team currently in title contention is West of Scotland who have won eight from nine.

“The title will be decided by the results of the matches to come between the three teams,” Bryan added.

This Saturday, July 13, Uddingston visit Stirling County, who have struggled so far this season with just two wins from six games.