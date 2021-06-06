Stephen Craigan is fronting Glasgow Tigers TV coverage (pic:Glasgow Tigers)

The former Motherwell and Northern Ireland defender will get his kicks in a different way by becoming the face and voice of speedway side Glasgow Tigers.

Craigan is fronting the club's online TV coverage as they chase their first league title in a decade.

He makes his debut on Friday night as the Tigers welcome Poole Pirates to the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.

And Craigan admits it will be just as stressful as facing some of the biggest names during his playing career.

He said: "It's not something I've done before. But it will be good fun and there will be plenty of talking points, there always are with speedway.

"Over the past few years Glasgow have been a club who want to be best on the track, and with this TV coverage, the best off-track as well.

"I'm definitely out of my comfort zone. It will be new and nerve-wracking.

"When you've faced up to world class footballers over the years, you wonder what else can make you as nervous - well I think I've found it.

"On a personal level nothing reaches beating England and Spain. But to be part of something that becomes successful for Glasgow fans, I can relate to that feeling of elation.

"I feel that rush of adrenaline when the tapes go up. So many things can change in a split second, a bad start, wrong move, a wrong decision.

"People have said to me, do I fancy ever going on a bike? I always say no chance."

Craigan's love for speedway began in 2000 - when he was playing for nearby Partick Thistle.

After a few years away he rediscovered the sport with his daughter, following a multi-million-pound makeover for the club, and has never looked back.

He added: "The Facenna family have changed Glasgow beyond the wildest dreams of the fans. They've invested in the stadium and team and want it to be successful for everyone involved.