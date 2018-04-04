Boxers Stephen Newns and Aqeel Ahmed eye podium at Commonwealth Games

In addition to Reece McFadden going for glory in the 52kg class, fellow Motherwell boxers Stephen Newns and Aqeel Ahmed are also setting their sights high when competing for Scotland at this month’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“I’m confident of achieving a medal,” said 69kg welterweight ace Stephen, a winner at last year’s Scottish Elite Championships.

“Preferably a gold. Preparations have been great and the training programme has been spot on.

“The nutrition and weight control has been fantastic. We’ve acclimatised to the hotter conditions as well during training, so it’s been perfect.

“The venue looks brilliant. I can’t wait. The atmosphere’s going to be great.

“Knowing that everyone back home will be watching spurs me on to go and achieve what I can here.”

Aqeel, of Newarthill’s Keir Hardie Amateur Boxing Club, wants to push for a gold medal in the 49kg clas.

The British 49kg champ for the past three years said: “My family, friends and club are really supporting me after I failed to medal in Glasgow four years ago. They know how much it means to me to medal this time.”