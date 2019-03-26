Boxers Reece McFadden, Michael McGurk and Iain Butcher all successful on great night!

There was a hugely successful night for North Lanarkshire boxers Reece McFadden, Michael McGurk and Iain Butcher in the MTK Global card at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Friday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Motherwell ace McFadden had a technical knockout over Bulgarian Stefan Sashev in their super bantamweight clash, Uddingston-based McGurk won on points against Lithuanian Evaldas Korsakas at super welterweight and Motherwell’s Butcher beat Irishman Carl McDonald on points at super featherweight.

Viewpark Boxing Club's Michael McGurk

McFadden (23), who is nicknamed ‘Fast Hands’, married partner Samantha the day after the fight.

Speaking immediately after Friday night’s victory, he said: “The opponent was a bit awkward with his head, and it seemed like he didn’t want to be in there as soon as he felt my power and my body shots because it was clearly bothering him a lot.

“I’ve got a cut but I thought it was a lot worse than it was, so I can’t complain.”

And, speaking ahead of tying the knot on Saturday, the Forgewood ABC-affiliated fighter added: “I’m looking forward to my wedding and I can’t wait to enjoy the honeymoon and then get fast-tracked towards titles.”

Motherwell scrapper Iain Butcher

Viewpark Boxing Club ace McGurk (25), who extended his unbeaten record to 12 fights after a convincing 79-74 success, said: “I’m feeling good as it was the first time I’ve done the eight rounds.

“Now it’s just about pushing on and getting the title fights and continuing to headline these cards.

“I’m not in the game to fight journeymen, I’d rather be fighting live opponents like that.

“My support were great and they always make sure they’re loud. It gets you going and gives you that extra boost.

“Now I want the big fights and want them now. There is no reason for the big fights not to happen, and I’d happily face any of the super-welterweights.”

Meanwhile, Butcher (26) extended his overall fight record to eight wins and just two losses from 10 contests.

He said: “It was an entertaining fight.

“He was a last minute replacement so thanks to MTK Global for getting me a fight. It was good for myself to get out there and box in the same venue after my last fight and get back to winning ways.

“It’s a brilliant arena to come back into boxing, and it was good for my piece of my mind.

“I want the big fights now, and domestically there are some good fights out there.

“MTK Global have a few world champions at bantamweight too, so there are lots of options.”

The bill also saw Kieran Smith defend his WBC International Silver super welterweight title.