Kirsty Gilmour and Reece McFadden get Commonwealth Games bronze medals

Bothwell badminton star Kirsty Gilmour fought valiantly to land a women’s singles Commonwealth Games bronze medal on Saturday.

Kirsty (24) won 21-11, 21-16 against Canadian Michelle Li, who beat her in the 2014 Commonwealth final in Glasgow.

Returning to the court after a tough loss against Indian Saina Nehwal earlier in the day, Gilmour wasted little time asserting her authority on the match and eventually won comfortably.

Gilmour said: “This is overwhelming – a combination of happiness and relief.

“It was difficult today, as my semi-final was so close and I fought so hard – I’ve never been in the position where I’ve had to go again.

“There was a lot going on in my head and it was a big challenge, so to be standing here now as bronze medallist is amazing.”

Also landing bronze (for a second successive Commonwealth Games) was Motherwell scrapper McFadden but – unlike Gilmour – he was angry with this result.

McFadden, speaking after his semi-final defeat to Northern Irishman Brendan Irvine, said: “I thought I won the fight. “I’m absolutely disgusted. I’m devastated.

“I came here for gold and I won that fight. I’m pretty sure that most people in the crowd, nearly everybody in the crowd, thought I won it.

“I was pure enjoying it. I wasn’t showboating, I wasn’t trying to humiliate my opponent. He’s a good friend, but I was enjoying myself.

“I’m going to go back and have a hard think about that decision. I thought it was disgusting, if I’m honest.

“I’m not a judge but I’ve been in boxing since I was seven years old and I know if I’ve won or not.

“I’m pretty sure Brendan will know that I won deep down in himself.

“Hats off to him. He’s a very good boxer, very talented, Olympics and all that. But I’m devastated.

“You just feel that all your hard work has gone for nothing. In the bin.

“Outsiders watching the boxing might go, ‘Aye, he just fights, it’s easy’ but they don’t see me dieting hard for eight weeks, they don’t see me sacrificing loads of family time.

“I have faults, but that’s two bronze medals at the last two Commonwealth Games and I actually thought I’d done enough in Glasgow as well and I didn’t get it. It disgusted me.”

The other North Lanarkshire medal winner at the Games was Motherwell lawn bowler Caroline Brown, managed a silver in the ladies triples.

Team Scotland ended with an impressive 44 medals, their highest ever at an overseas Commonwealth Games.

That consisted of nine gold, 13 silver and 22 bronze, putting Scotland eighth in the final medal table.