Who is Declan Gallagher, Motherwell's centre half who has been a stand-out since the start of the season to earn a Scotland call-up?

Motherwell fans are fully aware of the considerable talents of impressive centre back Declan Gallagher, but supporters of other clubs may not be so familiar with him.

So who is Declan Gallagher?

He is a 28-year-old, Rutherglen-born centre back who has been outstanding for Motherwell this season.

What's his background?

Gallagher was signed on a two-year deal from Livingston this summer. Prior to joining Motherwell, Gallagher made over 130 appearances for Livingston between 2014 and 2019.

Who else has Gallagher played for?

After starting out as a youth at Celtic, Gallagher has also played for Stranraer (loan), Clyde and Dundee.

What attributes have impressed Scotland manager Steve Clarke?

The Scotland manager, who has added Clarke to his squad for this week's Euro 2020 double header against Russia and San Marino, must have been impressed by Gallagher's non nonsense style, passing ability skill and goal threat at setpieces.