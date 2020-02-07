Tony Watt: Motherwell sign striker who once scored famous winner for Celtic against Barcelona

Motherwell have bolstered their attacking options by signing ex-Celtic striker Tony Watt until the end of the season.

Capped once for Scotland, Watt has had numerous clubs during his relatively short career but is perhaps best known for scoring Celtic's second goal in a famous 2-1 home European win over Spanish giants Barcelona in November 2012.

The 26-year-old arrives at Fir Park as a free agent having left CSKA Sofia in January.

He scored five goals in Bulgaria, having been with St Johnstone for the 2018-19 season, netting on eight occasions.

"Tony is a player who maybe has a little bit of a point to prove," 'Well gaffer Stephen Robinson told the Motherwell FC website.

"We lost James Scott at the last second of the window. So being able to bring a player of Tony's experience in on a short-term deal is a big boost for us.

"He will bring us another option in attack as we look to secure a top six place and push on."