Thorniewood United held by 10-man East Kilbride in frustrating Scottish Junior Cup stalemate

Thorniewood United passed up a golden opportunity of Scottish Junior Cup progression when fighting out a dour 0-0 home draw against 10 man East Kilbride in a third round tie at Robertson Park on Saturday, writes Stuart Clelland.

Early exchanges to say the least were poor with the heavy surface and gale force wind not helping affairs.

A penalty kick by Thorniewood's Neill was saved (Pic by Angie Isac)

United’s Aaron Neil had a free-kick saved by Meek before Scott Hadden had home keeper McGraw producing a fine stop at the foot of the post.

In a season of woe, ’Wood got a slice of luck after 36 minutes when the referee deemed a Robertson shot had been handled by Thistle full back Callum McLean.

It looked a 50/50 call but the visitors were then dealt a second blow when the player was astonishingly shown a straight red card, only for the injured Meek to save Neil’s kick.

Marc Innes then had the keeper producing another fine stop with a shot on the run from distance with the resultant corner being scrambled off the line.

The half ended with Hadden flashing a shot just wide.

After the restart Hadden waltzed past several innocuous home challenges before forcing a save.

United then came close to taking the lead when a harmless looking Gary Fallon shot was spilled by Meek with only some desperate visiting defending clearing it off the line.

Thistle’s Morgan then flashed wide of the far post in the 53rd minute before Hadden headed wide from six yards when unmarked.

McGraw had to be on his toes in the 77th minute, tipping over as Liam Barclay fizzed in an effort from 22 yards. With 94 minutes on the clock East Kilbride passed up a gilt edged chance when centre forward Dougie Ryan delayed in-front of an open goal allowing Gary Jack to produce a superb saving challenge.

United: McGraw, Cumming (Cooke), Denholm, Fallon, Buckley, Welsh (Jackson 17), Innes, Neill, Robertson, Livingstone, Salah (Jack 83).Not used: Storey.