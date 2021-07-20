Striking balance important for Alexander after short pre-season

Motherwell FC manager Graham Alexander (Pic: Ian McFadyen)

The former Scunthorpe and Salford City boss is getting his first taste of the early start to the Scottish football season that comes with the Premier Sports Cup group stage and is conscious of the fact his players have had such a short pre-season before playing competitive matches.

"We want to progress in this competition,” said Alexander.

"It's important for the club, but we also didn't want to have to be fully prepared for a season after three weeks of pre-season.

"The danger there is, later on in the season we could hit the wall a bit.

"We needed to give the players a good recovery over the summer from last year because we know the next ten months will be a hard shift.