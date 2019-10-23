Stephen Robinson: Motherwell gaffer says Aberdeen's strength and power made it tough for his side

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson thinks that the physical strength and stature of Aberdeen’s players was a major obstacle in the Dons' 3-0 win at Fir Park on Saturday.

Robbo also praised away forward Sam Cosgrove, who scored the first goal for Aberdeen.

The Fir Park gaffer said: “Aberdeen I think picked the biggest, strongest side they possibly could and they made life difficult for us.

“When they went 1-0 up they sat in and they hit us on the break a few times.

“You’ve got to go and chase the game and make no mistake, Aberdeen are a very good side.

“I look at the side they put out today and not too many people haven’t played 50, 60, 70 games, maybe a lot more.

“There’s a lot of experience in their side and I thought in the second half that maybe told.

“Cosgrove is a massive handful, he’s a great outlet for Aberdeen when they can go longer and he pins people and causes problems, a very good footballer.

“That’s why I think a lot of people are interested in him.

“I thought we played too much in front of Aberdeen.

“We didn’t have enought players in behind. Our wide players James and Sherwin always wanted to come to feet today.

“We work all week on running behind and we didn’t quite do that.

“They are young boys learning the game, they’re going to have games like that.”

Delighted Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: “Joe (Lewis) thankfully made a brilliant save (from the penalty) and then Sam scored with a touch which showed the confidence he has.

“It’s no penalty, I’ve watched it back and Joe is adamant there is no touch.”