Stephen Robinson: Motherwell dominated first half against Aberdeen but key incidents went against us

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson bemoaned the key incidents which went against his side in Saturday’s heavy home 3-0 defeat against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Robbo’s third placed side had gone into the match full of confidence having won five of their six league games, but this proved ill founded as a missed James Scott (inset) penalty and individual errors in defence and midfield cost the Steelmen.

“Key moments in the game went against us,” Robbo said.

“We started really well, I thought we dominated the whole first half. We missed a penalty at the crucial time which gave them a lift, and they took advantage when we were down to 10 men, when Peter Hartley was off injured, then our centre half Barry Maguire makes a poor decision and we got done.

“Allan (Campbell) was caught for the second goal and we got punished by a great finish.

“Allan’s been superb for us so we’re not going to dig at people.

“You keep hearing Aberdeen have injury problems but there weren’t too many of their players lacking experience out there.

“We had very young boys who made individual errors but they will learn from it.

“We could have been playing for the next 20 days and not scored.

“It was one of those games and we played too much in front of Aberdeen.

“Once they went 1-0 up they sat in and they are a good side.

“We haven’t lambasted our lads. We’ll just get on with it and keep doing what we do because we are still third.

“I think some of the boys who were away with their international sides were five or 10 per cent down on where they usually are but that happens.

“Peter seems fine but the doctor didn’t want to risk him.

“The doctor didn’t want him going back on again and we have to go with caution always.”