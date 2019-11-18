Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss now 4/9 with one firm to become next Northern Ireland manager

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson is now (as at 5.20pm on Monday) the red hot 4/9 favourite with a leading bookies firm to become the next Northern Ireland manager.

Paddy Power - who ironically are 'unsponsoring' Motherwell FC's shirts this season - are giving Robbo the odds on favouritism to replace the outgoing Michael O'Neill as boss of the Green Army.

However, even if the popular Fir Park manager does agree to take on his country's top role then it is likely he'll still be hanging on as Motherwell gaffer for a while yet.

This is because O'Neill - recently installed as Stoke City boss - is continuing with Northern Ireland whom he led to a 0-0 home draw against Holland on Saturday night.

O'Neill has also said that he'll remain in the Northern Ireland role until they play their Euro 2020 play-offs next March.

It is unconfirmed if O'Neill would then also remain with the Green Army for next summer's Euro finals if they qualify, meaning Robinson could be destined to remain with Motherwell until at least the end of this season if he does get the gig.

Although the thought of Robbo staying will be music to the ears of most Motherwell fans, they shouldn't get too complacent as he's also still reasonably highly fancied to take over from Craig Levein as Hearts manager.

As of Monday evening, long time favourite Robbo had drifted to 6/1 third favourite with Sky Bet for this role behind Neil Warnock (9/4) and former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall (3/1).