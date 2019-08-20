Sherwin Seedorf: Motherwell didn't man up against Hearts

Motherwell winger Sherwin Seedorf reckons the gulf between the Scottish Championship and the Premiership’s big clubs was illustrated during his side’s Betfred Cup exit to Edinburgh giants Hearts.

The below par Steelmen were brushed aside 2-1 by the Jambos at a rain lashed Fir Park in Friday night’s second round encounter, a far cry from ’Well romping through the earlier group phase by easily disposing of second tier sides Queen of the South and Morton.

“It was definitely a big step up for us,” Seedorf (21) told the Times and Speaker.

“At first we played against Championship clubs. Everything was going a little bit slower and then you come straight into Hearts and it’s just: ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom, you know.

“But the coach (Stephen Robinson) had already told us how it would be. We just didn’t man up.

“It’s just really, really disappointing and desperate that we have to lose like this.

“One of the biggest disappointments is that there was big expectation on us to do well in this tournament.

“We have a good team, it just didn’t work out. Small mistakes came out big, they were crucial. It’s really frustrating. We’ve worked on things and we have to really pick that up.

“We have to keep going to the next one and next time we have to be really strong and fight.”

Despite winning their section to be one of the seeded times, Motherwell drew Hearts which was the toughest tie they could have landed.

Seedorf added: “We should be prepared for anything. If it comes out as Hearts or anyone else, we need to keep doing what we’re doing. We look at other teams and just keep playing our game.”

Seedorf and his Motherwell mates return to competitive action this Saturday in a crucial Lanarkshire derby at local rivals Hamilton Accies, kick-off 3pm.

And the Dutch winger, who joined ’Well on a two-year deal last month after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers, knows the importance of this clash in terms of kickstarting the season.

The priority for manager Robinson before every season starts is preserving ’Well’s top flight status.

So, with perennial strugglers Accies two points above the third bottom Steelmen at this very early stage of the season, defeat for the men in claret and amber would set alarm bells ringing among their supporters.

Seedorf said: “It’s vital we get something out of the Hamilton Accies game.

“There is always pressure but we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and train as hard as we can.

“We always go for the win.

“It will be a really, really big boost for us to have more fans at that game than Hamilton.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it and we have to keep going.

“It’s every week, game, game, game.

“We can’t just stand still about one game.

“We just have to keep going, life goes on.”

Motherwell will likely have to improve markedly from Friday night’s display if they are to beat Accies.