Motherwell v Ross County: WIN a pair of tickets for this Saturday's match!

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for this Saturday's exciting Motherwell v Ross County Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park, kick-off 3pm.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, with third placed Motherwell firm favourites to win their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership game this season when they take on the Highlanders.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 1pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The winner should collect his or her prize from the Chapman Building in front of the Phil O'Donnell Stand before kick-off on match day. Good luck!

QUESTION: Motherwell last hosted Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on January 24, 2018. Can you name the former 'Well striker (pictured during the match) who scored the Steelmen's second and clinching goal in their 2-0 victory?