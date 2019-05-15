Motherwell v Livingston: Win a pair of tickets!

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's new Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for this Saturday's Motherwell v Livingston Scottish Premiership season finale at Fir Park, kick-off 12.30pm.

Motherwell, guaranteed to finish eighth this season, will be keen to end the season on a high note against a Livingston side who have made a mockery of pundits' pre season predictions that they would be relegated by comfortably preserving their top flight status.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 3pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The winner should collect his or her prize from the Chapman Building in front of the Phil O'Donnell Stand before kick-off on match day. Good luck!

QUESTION: Which Livingston defender (pictured playing against Hibs) who will join Motherwell this summer on a two-year contract?