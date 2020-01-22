Motherwell v Hibernian: WIN a pair of tickets for this Saturday's enticing clash at Fir Park

Courtesy of Motherwell FC's Health and Wellbeing partner Paycare, the Motherwell Times is offering one lucky 'Well fan the chance to win a pair of Davie Cooper Stand tickets for the Motherwell v Hibernian Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park this Saturday, January 25, kick-off 3pm.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, with Motherwell taking on the Hibees in a top six encounter.

To enter the competition, just visit the Motherwell Times and Speaker Facebook Page, hit Reply with your answer to the simple question below and (if you haven't already done so),'Like' the Facebook page. Also Share if you can.

We'll draw the lucky competition winner around 3pm tomorrow (Thursday).

QUESTION: Who scored Motherwell's goal in their 3-1 defeat at Hibernian in the sides' last league meeting at Easter Road on November 23?