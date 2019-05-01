Motherwell's Chris Cadden hails David Turnbull and says: I would love to stay at Fir Park

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden has hailed his multi talented team-mate David Turnbull for being better than any other player at the Fir Park club.

Turnbull, who has made the shortlist for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year, added to his growing reputation by scoring his 11th and 12th goals of the season – including a stunning 95th minute winner – as Motherwell beat Dundee 4-3 in a Fir Park thriller on Saturday.

“The guy is just so good at football,” Cadden told the Times and Speaker.

“You want to see him about the changing room. He’s just a normal guy but just better at football than everybody else.

“He is just amazing and the way he strikes the ball and the way he conducts himself, he has a bright future ahead of him. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, a good family round him and he can go anywhere he wants.

“He is a great talent, a great boy and it’s a pleasure to play with him.”

Saturday’s triumph over the Dark Blues means that eighth placed ’Well are just a point behind seventh placed St Johnstone in the battle to finish top of the Scottish Premiership’s bottom six.

The Fir Parkers take on St Mirren at home this Saturday (KO 3pm) and confident Scotland international Cadden (pictured above right), thinks seventh spot is very much achievable.

“Seventh place is what we aimed for at the start of the split,” Cadden added.

“If you look at the strength and depth of the squad and the people who can’t even get on the bench, for me the squad just now is a top six squad.

“We have been unlucky enough not to get there and maybe December might have killed us.

“But seventh is a real possibility and hopefully we’ll get it.”

Cadden admitted that the Gods were smiling on ’Well on Saturday, as rivals St Johnstone conceded a last gasp goal to draw 1-1 with St Mirren at the same time as Turnbull was netting his incredible winner for the Steelmen.

“It was exciting,” Cadden said. “It was like basketball, it was mental!

“It was great for the neutral, I would imagine the fans enjoyed it as well.

“Up and down, a rollercoaster with real attacking football.

“But it’s obviously good to play in when you win.

“Obviously it would be sickening for Dundee, scoring three goals and not winning the game.

“But credit to us going forward, I thought our goals were brilliant.

“The gaffer would prefer us not to concede three goals every week but at least we went on and won.”

Cadden (22) has been with ’Well since the age of nine but speculation is rife that he could leave upon the expiry of his contract this summer. He’s been offered a new deal and is currently mulling over it.

“My main focus has been on getting back fit so discussions have just started just now,” Cadden added.

“I’m just taking it easy, just seeing what happens.

“I just want to get back fit. That’s only my first start since November 11 so it’s been a long time but I’m enjoying it.

“I want to get my performances back up to the level that I know I can do.

“Everybody knows I love the place. I’ve been brought up here, so of course I’d like to stay.

“I know the people like the back of my hand.

“Everybod here’s brilliant with me and they’ve been great with me ever since I came through.

“I’ll speak to the gaffer and Alan Burrows in the next couple of weeks and see what’s happening.”

Like Cadden, manager Stephen Robinson is also eyeing a seventh place finish for his troops.

He said: “That is our motivation. Our motivation also is to keep developing young players.

“A lot of them were on the pitch against Dundee.

“Allan Campbell gets no credit for anything, he was terrific again.

“His strength, his determination epitomises everything about Motherwell Football Club.”