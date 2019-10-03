Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson: Liam Donnelly will keep getting better after signing contract extension

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons midfield powerhouse Liam Donnelly will keep getting better after his rousing start to the season.

Donnelly (23) has scored eight goals in 11 appearances for Motherwell this season and earned a recall to the Northern Ireland international squad, form which on Wednesday night saw him rewarded with a Fir Park contract extension until summer 2022.

Robbo told the club website: “We are delighted Liam has committed to the club for the foreseeable future.

“Liam has earned the new deal with some very good performances and being rewarded with full international recognition.

“He will continue to improve in all aspects and he is someone we felt we need to protect as an asset to the football club.

“By extending his deal, it ensures we continue to build and protect key players in the last year of their contracts.”

Donnelly, whose existing deal was due to expire at the end of 2019/20, said: “I am delighted to have signed a new deal at the club.

“This season has completely exceeded my expectations.

“It was my goal to establish myself in the first team, first and foremost. It was also my ambition to get back into the Northern Ireland setup, and to have achieved both so early in the campaign has been fantastic.

“I’m set now on continuing to improve and contribute to the team.”