'Well boss Robbo: No injuries was plus point in Perth draw

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons that avoiding further injuries ahead of this Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen was the priority during the 0-0 draw in Perth on Saturday.

“The main thing is we got through without any injuries,” Robinson said.

“We’ve got six probably starters out of the team with Tanner and Hartley, Andy Rose just coming back (from a cracked kneecap) now as well, Nadir, Allan Campbell and Charles Dunne.

“We’ve got injury worries to contend with but the boys came through unscathed today.

“It was a wee bit of a risk to play some of them but we don’t have a big enough squad to change five and six people unfortunately.

“And they came through, they got another game under their belt.

“I thought we really battled and were strong and organised.

“Young Barry Maguire making his debut today was quality, really really good.

“So he’s put himself in the frame for next week as well.

“The boys that came in, I thought Bigy (Gael Bigirimana) and Grimmy (Liam Grimshaw) did really well considering they haven’t played for a while.

“Grimmy’s been out five weeks, so there were some very good performances there to take into next week and if we have that same discipline and organisation then we’ve got a chance.

“It wasn’t an enjoyable game to watch at times because of the surface but the main thing is we’ve come through unscathed.

“We’ll try and get the injuries back for next week.”

Saturday’s goalless draw – ’Well and Saints’ final pre-split Premiership match – keeps the seventh placed Steelmen above St Johnstone on goal difference with five matches to go.

“What I take out of that game is a point,” Robinson said.

“Listen, St Johnstone are a very hard team to play against.

“They’ve been in the top six for the last lot of years and they’re there for a reason.

“They’re well organised and well disciplined.

“It was a difficult surface to play football on today and I think that led to a lot of errors during the game if I’m being honest.

“But it’s this time of the year with the weather we have, although everyone does their best.

“It was a good point. We could have won it at the end.

“Trevor Carson makes a great save that end and Grimshaw and Bigirimana have good chances as well.

“So I think a draw is a deserved result for both teams. There’s not a lot between us and hence that is why where we are in the table.”