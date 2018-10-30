’Well boss Robbo: Next two matches are huge in shaping our season

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has admitted his side’s next two fixtures are “huge” in shaping their season.

The 10th placed Steelmen find themselves in a Scottish Premiership relegation dogfight ahead of a crucial trip to St Mirren tonight (Wednesday) and Saturday’s home encounter against Dundee.

“It’s huge,” Robbo said. “I look at St Johnstone, they had a run of results against top teams and they were down in that mix with the bottom four of us.

“They win a couple of games and they’ve pulled away from it so we’re the same.

“What is not a good start to the season at this moment in time could turn into a decent start to the season.

“A quarter-final and potentially sitting eighth in the league after these two games.

“But we have to go and do that. We have to turn our performances – and take chances – into results. And that starts on Wednesday night.”

Robinson insisted that – although some of his players haven’t been playing as well as they did last season – morale is still good in the camp.

“The mood is fine,” Robbo said.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the recent run of form and run of results more than anything.

“But we remain positive. The boys have shown a real good attitude in training.

“We’ve had a few extra days with no game on the Saturday to work on things.

“There are a few injury problems but we’ve been able to work around that there and put out a team I believe can go and progress in the next two games.

“With what I have available to spend we’ve got a lot of quality in the squad.

“Would I like to improve it? Of course, every manager wants to do that.

“There are certain players I brought into the club I thought would potentially be first team players.

“Others I brought in as squad players. But probably the one or two boys that I brought in haven’t really done that yet, they haven’t really established themselves in the team.

“So that’s up to them to get fitter, get stronger and show their ability. There’s no doubting their ability but they haven’t quite pushed on yet.”

Robbo stressed that although ’Well have been struggling recently, they have dominated possession in a lot of games but just haven’t taken their chances.

He admitted that the second half display at Kilmarnock was poor, as was the home game against Livingston, but otherwise there had been some decent performances.

Andy Rose, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Liam Donnelly are unavailable through injury for the St Mirren game, while Charles Dunne is doubtful.